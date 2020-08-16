Business shaken by COVID-19 comes back fighting

The owners of Peak Thai at Orion Springfield were fearful for their business staying open earlier last month when news broke that a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 had dined at their restaurant.

As a result of the woman dining at the restaurant, the business closed for two weeks.

While Peak Thai was closed a drive through pop up clinic was set up in an Orion car park while sanitisation efforts were ramped up at the shopping centre.

Speaking to the QT back in July, Ronaldo Socan and his wife Charine Socan who own the business feared the temporary closure of their business could be the “last nail in the coffin” after an already difficult year dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

After all of their staff tested negative for COVID-19, the business eventually reopened on 11 August to a fanfare of local leaders and residents flocking to the restaurant to show their support for the small business.

Peak Thai on Re-opening Day

The business which opened at Orion four years ago is now getting back to it’s hustle and bustle and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In a post to Facebook Peak Thai confirmed they would be opening up a Takeaway only location in Flagstone.

“Just as we were getting back on our feet had that unfortunate COVID incident happened. We closed for 2 weeks,” the post said.

“So we are going for it! We are opening our new takeaway store at Flagstone Central! We hope to open on the 21st of August.”

