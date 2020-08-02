Business ransacked, $20,000 worth of tools stolen

AN IPSWICH couple due to be married in less than two months have had their world flipped upside down after their business was ransacked and an estimated $20,000 worth of tools stolen.

Peter Vinson and Ellena Corbally have been left shattered after an unknown number of offenders broke into their workshop at Churchill between 6pm Friday and 6.30am Saturday.

They are struggling to pick up the pieces after spending three years building up Western Automotive Services.

A teenager has been charged in relation to the matter.

The business owners are still going through CCTV footage of the incident and believe more than one person is involved.

Damage done to Western Automotive Services in Churchill.

A stolen vehicle has since been recovered by police following the break-in, in which windows were smashed and roller doors damaged.

Ms Corbally said the bill for the damage done would be in the thousands and the value of the tools stolen could yet soar past $20,000.

"We've spent months saving up to buy some of these speciality diagnostic tools," she said.

"Right now we're making a list of tools we need to replace pretty much in the next 12 hours so we can run a business tomorrow.

"It was everything they could get their hands on and mostly expensive stuff. They took paperwork. They took our son's asthma puffer.

"We can't afford to replace this stuff. We literally cannot afford to.

"We're still paying this stuff off. We're in a really bad situation."

Mr Vinson started the business with one ute in 2017 and grew quickly to needing a workshop for bigger jobs.

Born and raised in Ipswich, he has more than 20 years of servicing and car diagnostic experience.

Damage done to Western Automotive Services in Churchill.



The business employs one staff member.

The couple have been together for 11-and-a-half years and their wedding is planned for the middle of September.

"It's gone from we have to do this to pay the mortgage to massive dream and passion of his," Ms Corbally said.

"He's not even the same person (after the incident).

"I'm so devastated. His heart is broken.

"We didn't need this. I don't know how much more we can take."

A 19-year-old from Eastern Heights has been charged by police with entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property and driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

The couple are appealing for anyone who has information to contact them and they are offering a reward for items returned.

Ms Corbally said she had been heartened by the support shown by customers and other local mechanics who had reached out after hearing of the incident.

You can report information here.