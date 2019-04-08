Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUCCESS: TAE Aerospace CEO Andrew Sanderson.
SUCCESS: TAE Aerospace CEO Andrew Sanderson. Rob Williams
Business

Business proves great defence growth is possible in region

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Apr 2019 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM six employees and an F-111 contract almost two decades ago, Ipswich's TAE Aerospace has grown to become the largest Australian owned aerospace company.

TAE started with a Defence sustainment contract in 2000, having won a major F-111 aircraft maintenance contract with the Royal Australian Air Force.

It has grown from six employees to 320 across a wide range of services delivered from across the world.

Under the guidance of CEO and managing director Andrew Sanderson, TAE Aerospace has had well-managed growth resulting from both organic expansion and targeted acquisition.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden spoke about the growth of the Amberley-based company in parliament last week.

He is optimistic the expansion of TAE Aerospace to Bundamba will be just the start of Ipswich's defence industry growth.

"The Australian aerospace giant is a major global defence player and about to invest in a $50 million headquarters to maintain engines for the world's most high-profile jet fighters," Mr Madden said.

"The facility will be used for maintenance and engineering on the Pratt and Whitney F135 engines of the Joint Strike Fighter program.

"The Bundamba plant will also service engines for Joint Strike Fighters for Korea, Japan and the US forces in the Australia Pacific region."

The defence industry is worth about $800 million in sales to the Ipswich region and $600 million in exports and accounts.

Mr Madden said there would be about 140 jobs created at Bundamba and an additional 80 to 100 jobs created over the next five to 10 years.

"Ipswich has become a major defence and aerospace enclave," he said.

"It is an ideal location for defence and aerospace companies in the supply chain. It has good distribution points for anywhere in Australia and the Asia-Pacific industry.

More Stories

aerospace economic development futureipswich jim madden jobs and growth tae aerospace
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    One dozen people face court on drink, drug charges

    premium_icon One dozen people face court on drink, drug charges

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of people caught drink or drug driving in the Ipswich region.

    • 8th Apr 2019 12:08 AM
    Defence will provide Ipswich high-paying jobs in the future

    premium_icon Defence will provide Ipswich high-paying jobs in the future

    Business RAAF Base Amberley will grow to become an even more vital pillar

    • 8th Apr 2019 12:04 AM
    Tradie has a temper tantrum and smashes his family's fence

    premium_icon Tradie has a temper tantrum and smashes his family's fence

    Crime The painter went before court to explain his antics

    • 8th Apr 2019 12:02 AM
    BIZTALK: The key to retaining customers

    BIZTALK: The key to retaining customers

    Business I would urge you to ask, ‘what is your customer hiring you to do’.

    • 8th Apr 2019 12:00 AM