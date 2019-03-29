Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fernvale for Sold publication.
Fernvale for Sold publication. Cordell Richardson
Business

Fears new food outlets will eat into local business profits

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Mar 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWLY approved development in Somerset is raising the ire of residents.

Roubaix Properties' proposed Fernvale food outlet development was conditionally approved by Somerset Regional Council on March 13.

The plan includes three food outlets, including one with a drive-through facility, and 81 off-street carparks for the centre of the town.

But residents are concerned three new food businesses could harm established local shops.

Local business owner Paul Heymans, who owns Paul's Computers, said while the food precinct would not affect his computer business, he worried about other shops.

"Some of the businesses won't be able to survive the competition," he said.

"We're all for competition, but the people that operate these businesses have put their life savings into them - they work their backsides off trying to make them work.

"I think we'll end up with more businesses closing than we'll have businesses opening."

Roubaix Properties also has a proposed relocatable home park with 100 residential lots before the council.

Roubaix Properties was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann welcomed the development, along with four others approved on March 13, which he said reflected interest in the growing area.

More Stories

Show More
business ipswich ipswich business
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    News 4137 prep students of Ipswich star in special 64 page feature, or you can purchase digital copies of the photos here.

    Our five best read stories this week

    Our five best read stories this week

    News Five important stories you need to know going into your weekend.

    • 29th Mar 2019 12:16 PM
    Securing a future for vital men's organisation

    premium_icon Securing a future for vital men's organisation

    News The group currently has over 100 members.

    • 29th Mar 2019 12:09 PM
    OPINION: Enough strain on our highway

    premium_icon OPINION: Enough strain on our highway

    Opinion The route has taken on its fair share of additional vehicles