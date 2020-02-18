Menu
Griffiths Mowers at Booval has been run off its feet since the recent rain. Mechanic Preston Cobb with mowers that have been brought in for a service or repair while another customer adds to the growing list.
Business pours in for mower shop

Andrew Korner
18th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
THE OLD saying about making hay when the sun shines is strictly a figure of speech when it comes to anyone in the lawn mowing industry at the moment.

In fact, ‘when it rains, it pours’, might be more accurate.

The arrival of good rain has turned dusty paddocks and yards into something resembling the Amazon Jungle, and Ipswich residents are heading back to the garden shed to dust off mowers and trimmers that may not have seen the light of day for several months.

After two very lean years due to the prevailing dry conditions, Booval’s Griffiths Mowers has been swamped in every department since the rain clouds parted last week.

Manager Kylie Cogzell said staff had been run off their feet with requests for repairs, parts or completely new mowers or other machinery.

“A lot of people have not done any maintenance on their mowers,” Ms Cogzell said.

“After the rain clears they will dust the old mower off, then realise the thing has just died.”

Griffiths Mowers at Booval has been run off its feet since the recent rain. Mechanic Preston Cobb with mowers that have been brought in for a service or repair.
Stale fuel from engines being left to sit too long is one of the most common issues during these times, with the Griffiths’ service area seeing up to 40 mowers a day coming in with problems, creating a big backlog of work.

Ms Cogzell said there was currently a three-week wait for service.

“People want their old stuff repaired and we are doing our best to help,” she said.

“We do our best to try to keep everyone happy.

“We have recently taken on Husqvarna repairs as well which has brought us a lot more business with ride-on mower repairs.”

In good news for the business, sales of new mowers and machinery have gone through the roof since the rain.

Ms Cogzell said business had increased across all brands and all types of machinery.

