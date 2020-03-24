Menu
A new bakery which was set to open in Karalee has postponsed its grand opening.
Business postpones grand opening over coronavirus fears

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW bakery which was set to open its doors at one Ipswich shopping centre has postponed its grand opening due to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on the Karalee Shopping Village page, the centre stated “we regret to inform you the opening of #KaraleeBakehouse has been postponed until further notice to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

“This was a very difficult decision for the new store however after much consideration they have chosen to put the health and safety of their staff, customers and our community as top priority.

“#KaraleeBakehouse wish to thank you for your patience at this time and look forward to their postponed grand opening.”

Many of the centre’s other businesses, including Coles, Woolworths and smaller independent retailers are still trading.

For more information regarding opening times, closures and shopping updates, search Karalee Shopping Village on Facebook.

