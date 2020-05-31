Business pays the price for foul-smelling odour

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch launches the new taskforce, based in Redbank Plains, to crackdown on unpleasant odours.

AN IPSWICH composting company was fined more than $13,000 by the State Government’s environmental watchdog for failing to manage a foul odour from its runoff.

It’s the highest amount of money an Ipswich company has paid to the Odour Abatement Taskforce (OAT) since the group was formed in 2018.

With more than $100,000 in fines issued to Swanbank companies over the last two years, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the taskforce was here to stay.

The composting company in question was fined after field officers inspected their site in October last year.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said a pond that catches liquid runoff from the process was not being managed to industry standards and was creating a foul-smelling odour.

NuGrow and Wood Mulching Industries were also hit with thousands of dollars in fines back in April 2019 for breaching environmental management practices.

Ms Howard said odours were a significant issue for the community and companies needed to be held accountable.

“If that means considering what kind of restrictions are put in place for composting, then I think that’s something the department should look into,” Ms Howard said.

The taskforce, formed in response to odour complaints in the area, investigates and responds to concerns of odours, dust and environmental nuisances in and around Swanbank.

Ten infringements have been handed out, totalling more than $100,000.