Business owner's two-year wait for NBN reaches critical time

BATTLE: Council of Trade Unions secretary Brian Hall and Gawdy Green Copy & Print owner Vonnie Sanson have had difficulty connecting to the faster National Broadband Network. Hayden Johnson

A BUSINESS owner waiting two-and-a-half years for the National Broadband Network to be connected to her property fears soon she will be without internet and phone.

Gawdy Green owner Vonnie Sanson has been battling with Telstra and NBN Co to have her printing business connected to the new network.

For about two years NBN Co technicians struggled to locate her business and each time they attended Mrs Sanson was left without a connection.

Earlier this year Mrs Sanson received a letter stating her NBN would not be connected.

She fought the cancellation, which Telstra said was sent in error, but remains without a connection to the network.

Ms Sanson said technicians were continuing to come and go from her property without making the connection.

"I'm still waiting,” she said.

"They keep coming all the then they go away again.”

The two-year fight to have the network connected will soon reach a critical point.

"We need it done before the street is switched off.”

"If they don't hurry up we're worried the street will be turned off and we'll be left without anything.”

As the National Broadband Network is connected parts of the old copper network will be switched off.

Telstra Area General Manager Darren Clark said Ms Sanson would have her business connected soon.

"We are in the final stages of finalising Ms Sanson's transition to Telstra and the NBN,” he said.

"We are working with the customer and her former provider to expedite this and apologise for any inconvenience this is causing.”

Mrs Sanson said faster internet would not improve the productivity of her business but the cost will be less.

This week the QT revealed half of all properties in the Ipswich area are able to connect to the NBN with several more suburbs expected to be finished before the end of this ear.

In the Ipswich local government area, 33,238 properties are now able to order a service over the NBN.

There are still about 23,300 premises yet to connect.

Amberley, One Mile and Willowbank are due to be ready to connect in the coming weeks.

Work is under way with 2100 properties in parts of Booval, North Booval and Silkstone, expected to be able to make the switch by the end of November.

Then, 2600 premises in parts of Eastern Heights and Raceview will have access by the end of the year.

By the end of next year, access for 3100 homes and businesses in parts of Basin Pocket, East Ipswich, Eastern Heights, Newtown and Silkstone is also expected to be switched on.

Flinders View, Raceview, Blackstone, Booval, New Chum, Silkstone, Swanbank, Collingwood Park, Brassall, North Ipswich, Moores Pocket, North Ipswich, Tivoli, Leichhardt and Wulkuraka should be connected in early 2019.

Parts of Collingwood Park, Camira and Springfield are expected to see work start by the end of this year.

Most of the suburbs are being connected using the fibre-to-the-curb technology - about 17,800 properties.