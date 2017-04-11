TELSTRA OUTAGES: Business owners suffering across city

Tony Auer, owner Total Hydraulic and Pneumatic Services is frustrated with his poor Telstra internet and telephone services.

BUSINESS owners are watching on powerlessly while they lose customers every day, waiting for Telstra to fix a fault that knocked out phones and the internet two weeks ago.

Almost every business on Turley St is affected and among hundreds of residents facing similar issues in Brassall, West Ipswich and Eastern Heights.

Telstra says apart from the wild weather damaging infrastructure at Brassall, a main cable connecting services at West Ipswich and Eastern Heights has been damaged in an unrelated incident.

The communications giant didn't confirm how many customers were affected and said it's working as fast as possible to resolve the issues, including repairing the cable damaged by a third party.

Those works are expected to be finished tomorrow night.

Business owners are furious, frustrated and confused with each told a different reason for the outage.

For a 24-hour towing company, flooding rain and wild weather is usually a busy period.

But on the Thursday and Friday in late March when Ipswich was hammered with rain, the phones were dead quiet at Turley Car and Truck, manager Aliesha Hartley said.

"Our tow truck drivers just stopped when they saw people on the side of the road and asked if they needed help; that's how we got our business that day," Aliesha said.

"We are losing business because we're missing calls. If we don't answer people just call someone else.

"The amount of people who have walked in and asked what's going on - because they've been trying to call for three days.

"If we could fix this, we would, but we can't do anything about it.

"It's incredibly stressful and frustrating."

Siblings Aliesha and Mitchell Hartley are battling to run their family's mechanics and towing business without landline phones or reliable internet. David Nielsen

The company has even been verbally reprimanded from other business for failing to pay invoices it has not received yet because of the internet outage.

Business owner Tony Auer from Total Hydraulic - who employs six people - is worried the prolonged outage will damage the relationship with his biggest client, a major mining company.

New Hope Coal makes all of its orders via the internet and Tony can't rely on the weak and intermittent Telstra connection.

"If our customers can't get through to us then they just go somewhere else," Tony said.

"Normally the phone is ringing off the hook but people are calling and it's just engaged all the time."

Telstra has diverted lines for the affected businesses, as part of the interim solutions on offer.

Total Hydraulic has four lines diverted to one mobile phone.

Turley Car and Truck has six lines diverted to one mobile and Miriam Monteith at Powertune 4x4 has two of her three lines diverted to two mobiles.

Miriam Monteith, Powertune David Nielsen

Miriam says diverting the lines is not a solution that stops her from losing business.

While one of her workers was using one phone to make an order he missed three calls.

"By the time he'd got through and rung them all the back the third one said not to worry because they'd gone somewhere else," Miriam said.

Bachmann Plant Hire has no phones and limited internet while Nutz and Boltz on Waite St has internet but no phone line.

The business owners agree; regardless of the reason, their cash flows will be down by the end of the month and Telstra should be responsible for compensating them.

A Telstra spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience, saying the company is doing everything it can to bring reconnect the services, however, did not respond to questions about compensation.

"A number of fixed line services in and around West Ipswich and Eastern Heights are being disrupted following damage to a main cable in the area by a third party," the spokesperson said.

"There are a lot of instances where critical infrastructure was washed away, severed, water logged and it needs to be replaced.

"In some areas, we are still discovering the extent of the damage caused by the floods because the water hasn't receded yet."