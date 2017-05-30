Business owners rely too much on advice from rookies

IT'S easy to turn to your nearest and dearest when seeking financial advice, but for small business owners it could actually be doing more harm than good.

A recent a survey of small business owners found 25 per cent of those surveyed said they turned to friends and family to ask for advice on how they could make and save money in their business.

While chewing the business fat over a BBQ with your friends may give you a few simplistic insights into your own business, Springfield Lakes book keeper, Reza Adl said it was no substitute for the expert advice professionals could provide.

"Unfortunately, many small business owners commence a new business with little financial knowledge and once their business is up and running, they often have minimal free time to catch up,” Mr Adl said.

"Fast forward a few years and if they haven't sought advice from a professional, like a bookkeeper, they can find themselves in the position of not knowing the right questions to ask to get their business finance on track for fear of appearing financially illiterate.”

Mr Adl said knowing the right questions to ask was the first step in up-skilling yourself in financial matters important to your business and shared four key questions any small business owner should ask to better manage their business finances:

1. Is my business profitable?

It sounds simple, but many small business owners don't even realise if they are profitable or not because they don't really understand their bookkeeping records and how they can use them to forecast for coming financial years.

Small business owners should be asking about the financial trends of their business from year to year. Factors such as staffing costs and things that might have been out of the ordinary for a particular year, like a high-profit-generating client or project, need to be considered when making comparisons between financial years.

2. How much am I spending on wages?

It's a question that often goes unasked, but small business owners should know how their wage costs are tracking. Wages are a major component of business costs in Australia and small business owners need to know whether the wages they are paying are tracking at a reasonable percentage of their overall business income. Benchmarks for wage costs differ depending on the type of business you operate.

3. How can I grow my customer base?

Those small business owners surveyed by First Class Accounts cited new business generation as the most challenging part of running their business. Small business owners should be tapping into the insight bookkeepers have about their business and asking them about systems and procedures that can help them streamline their business to help grow their customer base.

If you are using cloud-based accounting software, you can integrate customer relationship management (CRM) and job management software packages that will give you an insight into your current customer base - what and how much they buy from you, how often and why you are contacting them. This also provides a solid base for planning marketing initiatives to grow your business.

4. How can I improve my financial literacy?

This is all about having an honest conversation with your bookkeeper. In order for them to tailor information to your individual level of financial knowledge and business needs, you must be honest about what you do and don't know and what you need to know.

The bottom line is - financial illiteracy will ultimately impact the performance of your business so education is imperative.