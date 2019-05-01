Menu
NOW OPEN: Ray Goldstiver and Tracy Styles from TSG Tobacco Station at Karalee Shopping Village.
Business

Business owners jump on shopping centre growth

by Ashleigh Howarth
1st May 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
A NUMBER of small businesses who moved into the Karalee Shopping Village following a $80 million renovation have today begun trading for the first time.

Shoppers are able to purchase their groceries at Coles, pick up alcohol at Liquorland and buy tobacco and small homewares from TSG Tobacco Station.

A Coles spokesperson said the Liquorland store was conveniently located next to the supermarket, providing a one-stop shop on the same site.

The opening of this store did mean the closure of another though.

"As a result, we have made the decision to close our nearby Liquorland at the Brassall Shopping Centre and transfer the license to the new site," the spokesperson said.

"All team members at Brassall Shopping Centre Liquorland have accepted roles at other Liquorland sites, including at Karalee. We have also created an additional role at Liquorland Karalee.

"The new Liquorland at Karalee is a larger store and will showcase our range in a purpose-built, more customer friendly environment."

TSG Tobacco Station manager Tracy Styles spent the past few days stocking shelves and making sure everything was ready to go.

"I have already meet a lot of the locals and they are really happy we are here," she said.

"It's a great area and we are glad to open in Karalee."

Health Matters Karalee has also begun seeing and treating sick patients.

    • 1st May 2019 8:29 AM