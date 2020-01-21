Business owners have plans to expand in 2020

BUSINESS owners Michael and Kate Tottey ended 2019 on a high when they took out the coveted The Queensland Times Small Business of the Year award at the City of Ipswich Business Awards.

Inhouse Bathrooms owners Mr and Mrs Tottey said they were not expecting to win anything on the night.

“We were shocked, we didn’t expect to get this award in our second year of trading. We were thrilled, it was a great night,” Mrs Tottey said.

Mr Tottey has more than 20 years’ experience in the building and renovation industry. He is a tiler and carpenter by trade.

Inhouse Bathrooms, on Limestone St, Ipswich, was a logical progression for the couple’s business, from being a home-based affair to a retail shopfront.

“At the end of last year, we took on more floor space at our 92 Limestone St shopfront. It has given us more office space,” Mrs Tottey said.

“The location was ideal, it has that high street appeal. We are a destination business, so this works well. We have taken over the whole building now and it is looking good. It is good for our customers.”

Mrs Tottey said running a small business was hard work, but the growth of their business has inspired them.

“The first year was good for us; the second year was more difficult. I think the first half of last year was consumed with the election and that brought uncertainty. In July, things picked up and business has now gone through the roof,” she said.

“We are heavily booked for the next few months and continuing to take bookings. We both say that we are in business for the long run, you have to persevere.”

Taking out the customer service award was a great outcome for this burgeoning business. Mrs Tottey said it has raised awareness of the business.

“We had lots of congratulations come in from customers,” she said.

“They were so encouraging to us. After the award, probably about two weeks on, we were run off our feet. It was great.

“We obviously do a lot of bathrooms, but we also get a lot of laundries as well.

“People are always pleasantly surprised that we do more than only bathrooms.”

Mr Tottey is a licensed builder whose focus is now on renovation work. Inhouse Bathrooms can renovate the whole house.

“If we get asked about kitchens, we recommend engaging a cabinet-maker, we can arrange this for our clients,” Mrs Tottey said.

The retail shopfront houses the fittings under one roof. Part of the plan for 2020 is to expand this area of the business.

“We aim to provide exceptional customer service, we feel that the award confirms that we are doing well but we will continue to strive to do better,” Mrs Tottey said.

Inhouse Bathrooms caters for all price ranges. It is open Monday-Friday from 9am- 4pm and Saturday 9am- noon. It offers appointments outside these hours to cater for customer needs.

Take a look at the website at www.inhousebathrooms. com.au or why not phone on 3812 0925.