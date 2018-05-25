Business owners brew new venture by expanding to Beaudesert

PROUD: Andy and Toni Cooper from Valley Kitchen Kooralbyn will be opening a second cafe in Beaudesert.

PROUD: Andy and Toni Cooper from Valley Kitchen Kooralbyn will be opening a second cafe in Beaudesert. Ashleigh Howarth

A SPONTANEOUS day trip from the coast out to Kooralbyn changed the lives of Andy and Toni Cooper five years ago.

The pair had come out to the Scenic Rim to look at land sales, but something entirely different caught their eye.

"We were looking at listings and we turned around and saw a building. We asked the real estate agent what it was and they said it was a restaurant, but it had been closed for about five years," Mr Cooper said.

"So we came and had a look and six weeks later we were open for business."

They became the proud owners of Valley Kitchen Kooralbyn, serving up coffee, snacks and meals for locals and visitors passing through.

Since opening their doors, the business has continue to thrive in Kooralbyn, prompting the pair to think about a new business venture.

After months of plans, discussions and renovations, they will soon be opening up their second restaurant in Beaudesert in the former Everydays Cafe building.

Their second cafe will be called VK Everydays Beaudesert.

"This is a natural progression for us," Mr Cooper said.

"We saw moving into Beaudesert an opportunity which we couldn't pass up.

"It's a great venue. It has lots of parking and a big alfresco area. We will be making that a really big feature."

The duo hope to open sometime in June but can't say an exact day just yet.

"We will be open when were are ready and everything is perfect," Mr Cooper said.

"We will be having an opening night though for everyone to come and see us."