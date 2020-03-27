Business owner to fight on in hard times

OUT OF ACTION: Last Man Stands Ipswich competitors have been sidelined indefinitely.

OUT OF ACTION: Last Man Stands Ipswich competitors have been sidelined indefinitely.

CRICKET: Ipswich Last Man Stands franchisee Andrew Levett will battle on in the face of the economic downturn caused by coronavirus.

Levett said the viability of LMS Ipswich moving forward depended on how long the coronavirus disruption continued but he planned to stick it out as long as possible.

This weekend’s fixtures were abandoned, with Levett to consider information from relevant authorities before recommencing the season.

Grand finals were scheduled for April 26. Levett was optimistic they will go ahead believing LMS will be one of the first sports back in action because it is non-contact.

“In a best-case scenario, if Australia shuts down for a week or two and it gets cleared, and we can play again, well get through the games and into the finals,” he said.

Twenty-eight teams have already nominated for next season, which is due to begin mid-May. However, that competition is also in doubt.

The suspension of all cricket, including the Premier Grade grand final, has been a huge setback for the game which is struggling to attract players despite clawing back ground since the advent of the Big Bash.

“Cricket is not in a real good spot in terms of participation and this hasn’t helped,” Levett said.

“I feel for the Hornets. A lot of people have dedicated their lives to reach their first ever grand final.

“The girls made the semi as well, so that is good for Ipswich. As a supporter of Ipswich cricket I was devastated.

“I thought it was an extreme call calling off the grand final.”