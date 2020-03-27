Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT OF ACTION: Last Man Stands Ipswich competitors have been sidelined indefinitely.
OUT OF ACTION: Last Man Stands Ipswich competitors have been sidelined indefinitely.
Sport

Business owner to fight on in hard times

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
27th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Ipswich Last Man Stands franchisee Andrew Levett will battle on in the face of the economic downturn caused by coronavirus.

Levett said the viability of LMS Ipswich moving forward depended on how long the coronavirus disruption continued but he planned to stick it out as long as possible.

This weekend’s fixtures were abandoned, with Levett to consider information from relevant authorities before recommencing the season.

Grand finals were scheduled for April 26. Levett was optimistic they will go ahead believing LMS will be one of the first sports back in action because it is non-contact.

“In a best-case scenario, if Australia shuts down for a week or two and it gets cleared, and we can play again, well get through the games and into the finals,” he said.

Twenty-eight teams have already nominated for next season, which is due to begin mid-May. However, that competition is also in doubt.

The suspension of all cricket, including the Premier Grade grand final, has been a huge setback for the game which is struggling to attract players despite clawing back ground since the advent of the Big Bash.

“Cricket is not in a real good spot in terms of participation and this hasn’t helped,” Levett said.

“I feel for the Hornets. A lot of people have dedicated their lives to reach their first ever grand final.

“The girls made the semi as well, so that is good for Ipswich. As a supporter of Ipswich cricket I was devastated.

“I thought it was an extreme call calling off the grand final.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council urged to provide major concessions for businesses

        premium_icon Council urged to provide major concessions for businesses

        Business The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce is calling on council to introduce significant concessions for local businesses to support them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Lockyer Valley man’s coronavirus holiday hell

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley man’s coronavirus holiday hell

        News A Lockyer Valley man has detailed how an overseas trip quickly turned into what...

        Find out where the cheapest fuel in Ipswich is

        premium_icon Find out where the cheapest fuel in Ipswich is

        News RACQ expects Bowser prices to hit a record low

        Tully not assisting efforts to wind up $200,000 fund

        premium_icon Tully not assisting efforts to wind up $200,000 fund

        Council News The fund was set up to aid victims of natural disasters in 2005.