Business owner ‘mortified’ by police drug find

FIVE small marijuana plants growing in a businessman’s backyard caught the eye of police, who arrived at his house while he was on a trip to Stradbroke Island.

Police charged the man with drug offences after seizing the backyard plants, along with an additional haul of marijuana found inside a pillow case.

This week Peter Wayne Carroll, 59, an earthmoving business operator from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court to producing the dangerous drug cannabis on Wednesday, August 12; possession of property acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence; possession of utensils (drug related); possession of dangerous drugs; and unlawful possession of a key ring taser.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said detectives went to a home at Bellbird Park and saw five small plants growing in pots in the yard.

Carroll was at Stradbroke Island at the time and the officers contacted him by phone.

A locksmith was employed to unlock the front door of his house and police movements were recorded on camera.

Sgt Voigt said police found a pillowcase with marijuana inside, along with a small cannabis pipe, hand-grinder and key ring with a taser attached.

The total weight of the marijuana was 76.5 grams, Sgt Voigt said.

Defence lawyer Michael Bosscher said Carroll admitted to the offences at the earliest opportunity.

“There was to be no contest and it would be a plea of guilty,” Mr Bosscher said.

He said Carroll had forgotten about the small taser device, which he said did not work.

“Even if it had been operable it had no real impact and was never going to inflict any harm on anybody,” he said.

He said Carroll had been married 37 years with three adult children.

“He instructs that he suffers back pain and insomnia and that it (cannabis) relieves this,” Mr Bosscher said.

“He is mortified at being here. His embarrassment is acute.

“He has lived a well-meaning and constructive life as a Queensland citizen.”

Mr Bosscher sought a fine with no conviction recorded, adding: “It is extremely unlikely Mr Carroll will be coming back before the court”.

Magistrate Rob Turra said that in the circumstances he was satisfied Carroll’s remorse was enough to deter him.

He said he was man of otherwise very good character.

Mr Turra said Carroll’s experience should serve as warning to others.

Carroll was fined $800. No conviction was recorded.