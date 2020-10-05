Business owner, longtime resident to contest Ipswich seat

Raceview Complete Denture Care owner Suzie Holmes is running for the seat of Ipswich for One Nation in the October state election.

A SMALL-BUSINESS owner and longtime resident will contest the seat of Ipswich for One Nation more than ten years after her first tilt at the job.

Suzie Holmes ran for the LNP in the 2009 state election, grabbing 33.29 per cent of the vote as Labor’s Rachel Nolan was re-elected.

Mrs Holmes left the party when Campbell Newman became Premier in 2012 and she had all intentions of running as an independent in the upcoming state election.

“Because One Nation has been fighting the incinerator and the dumps for a while, they asked if I would join them,” she said.

“I thought it would be better as a team than as an individual.

“I had similar policies as an independent.”

Mrs Holmes, who owns Raceview Complete Denture Care, said the focus for the four local One Nation candidates ahead of October 31 is waste and job creation.

She said much-need infrastructure for the city had not been delivered by past governments and that would be her priority if elected.

Mrs Holmes said it was crucial project such as a second river crossing and a rail line between Ipswich and Springfield came to fruition in order to create work as the state begins to recover from the economic blow of COVID-19.

“We’re going to be known as the city of incinerators and dumps (if the Remondis waste to energy proposal is approved),” she said.

“Ipswich has fought for years to get rid of our bad reputation and bad stigma.

“It took years for all our home prices to increase.

“I can’t take on a trainee, tradies can’t take on apprentices when we don’t have work.

“We want to take on trainees and we want to take on apprentices but it’s so difficult.

“If you really want Ipswich to get to work, let’s do it. Let’s not just sit on our hands.

“How many more times do you have to take the same promises that you want to deliver to Ipswich that you’ve done in the last two terms?”

Mrs Holmes, who is a former dental technician in the Royal Australian Air Force, arrived in Ipswich in 1995.

In 2005 she bought the Raceview clinic and completed a dental prosthesis course that same year.

“Ipswich people have been taken for granted for far too long,” she said.

“Stop blaming each other when you get in and take ownership of it and say we have to do this - let’s just do it.

“Maybe because I work in the real world, in the private sector … if I did half of the stuff they do I wouldn’t have a business.

“We need to give our kids hope and we need to give parents hope and everybody hope, especially after the pandemic.”

Other One Nation candidates in Ipswich include Sharon Bell (Bundamba), Gary Duffy (Ipswich West) and Neil Symes (Jordan).

