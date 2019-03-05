Menu
TAKE NOTE: Indian Mehfil owner Rajesh Sharma.
Business

Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

Lachlan Mcivor
by
5th Mar 2019 6:37 AM
AN Ipswich business owner is prepared to ditch food delivery services for good, which he says is bleeding food and hospitality operations dry.

Indian Mehfil owner Rajesh Sharma, who has been in the industry 14 years, was one of the last establishments to jump on the UberEats bandwagon after it arrived in the city last year.

Mr Sharma said 40% from every order through the service is paid directly to UberEats.

He said while the initial marketing boost was beneficial for the restaurant, now a few months on it has seriously started to bite into his business.

"Last month I calculated we paid $7200 just from UberEats commissions," he said.

"This is really killing business.

"Generally speaking a restaurant makes 15-20% profit... it's detrimental."

They are also partnered with Deliveroo, which charges a smaller commission, and were with Foodora before it pulled its operation out of Australia in 2018.

Mr Sharma understood ordering meals through a phone app was in trend but believed it was not sustainable for small businesses going forward.

"We deliver ourselves. They can order directly from us and it's cheaper and that would benefit both of us. That revenue share is not going somewhere else," he said.

"Uber's profit is not invested in the community.

"They are a multinational (company) taking money away from Australia. I think people need to support local business directly rather than going through UberEats. It stays in our community."

He called for Ipswich businesses to unite and for the community to stand behind them or risk losing them.

"Any smart business owner who is doing the sums, they will realise it's good to have for three or four months for marketing but beyond that it's detrimental," he said.

That sentiment is not felt by all businesses in Ipswich; Shaun's Chicken and Takeaway owner Alex Tran said UberEats had been a positive influence.

"Sales (as a result of UberEats) have gone up quite a bit," he said.

"It's quite a hefty fee... but at the end of the day sales have gone up.

"It's a great thing to have around, especially around this area. It's quite a revolution."

