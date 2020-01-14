Business owner awaits late mail on PO boxes

IPSWICH business owners have turned to fitting letter boxes following news Australia Post is set to close the CBD post office at Tower Central.

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate visited Ipswich just before Christmas to announce her commitment to maintaining services in Ipswich, with news that Ipswich City Mall Newsagent would take on the role of Community Postal Agency.

While not commenting on the future of the Tower Central post office at the time, it is understood Australia Post plans to close the facility in the near future.

Ms Holgate’s visit followed community backlash over Australia Post’s initial decision to shut the Tower Central post office in September last year.

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate with Ipswich City Mall Newsagent Pauline Williamson, who operates a Community Postal Agency from the premises.

The post office received a stay of execution following the outcry. Ipswich business owner Steve Rainbow was among those to object to the closure.

He said a city of Ipswich’s size deserved to have a fully-functioning facility.

Mr Rainbow is among five business owners at Nolan’s Plaza who have installed letter boxes recently.

“It is ridiculous to think you would have to get into a car and drive to a PO Box in a city like ours,” he said.

“Ipswich is in the midst of trying to attract new business right now, but they will have nowhere to receive mail.”

When questioned on the details of services to be provided at the newly established CPA, an Australia Post spokesman confirmed plans to convert it into a Licenced Post Office over the next few months, including red and yellow post boxes.

There is still no confirmation regarding the availability of PO Boxes after Tower Central closes.

“This will enable Ipswich residents to access postal services at this location and the Ipswich Post Office at Tower Central will continue to operate during this period,” he said.