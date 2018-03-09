Business leaders tell women to find their tribe

International Women's Day event at Little Tokyo Two in Springfield Central. Sam Brown, Raynuha Sinnathamby, Emma Lewis and Amy Chow.

IT'S one of Greater Springfield's most innovative business hubs and yesterday it joined millions of others to show its commitment to ending gender parity.

Little Tokyo Two (LT2) Springfield held its first-ever International Women's Day forum where about 50 people came to hear guest speakers talk about the importance of lifting women not only in the business sector, but in life in general.

The event featured six speakers including Springfield City Group managing director Raynuha Sinnathamby, BrisStyle operations manager Belinda Harris, as well as Startup Catalyst CEO Aaron Birkby, Canvast founder Emma Lewis, Zentivo CIO Joanna Greenlees and Connect Social CEO and co-founder Scott Richards.

LT2 community manager Amy Chow said the event sent an important message about women finding their tribe and aligned with the business's values regarding gender equality.

"We wanted to give people a free opportunity to come and celebrate the achievements of women, and to learn how to empower women in their lives,” Ms Chow said.

"The key message behind all of the speeches was to find your people and understand what empowerment means to you and that everyone needs to play their part in order for progress to happen.

"There's been a movement, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Little Tokyo Two is a collaborative office-space which houses a myriad of companies working under the same roof and is located within the World Knowledge Centre, Springfield Central.