Business is booming, no kidding!

WEIRD AND COOL: Nathan Jackson of Naughty Little Kids Goat's Milk Gelato with some of the younger members of his goat herd. David Nielsen

SALES at one of Ipswich's more unique businesses have tripled this year.

Former dairy farmer-turned boutique goat milk gelato producer Nathan Jackson has taken the south-east by storm.

The Peak Crossing farmer has successfully transitioned an ailing dairy business into an intriguing initiative offering a unique food product and tourism experience. For Nathan Jackson, Naughty Little Kids Goat's Milk Gelato is a labour of love which will hopefully be selling in China within the next two years.

"In the past two months we have been looking at what we need to do to start exporting to China," Mr Jackson said.

"We're probably looking at 12 to 18 months before that starts."

He said as the business grew, the brand was gaining more recognition and more people were showing interest.

"At out last open day more than 800 people turned up. It was a great response, although we were expecting about 200 so we were a bit overwhelmed."

And it's not just gelato attracting people to this property; on Sundays tours including a cheese making demonstration and the chance to milk a goat is also on offer.

"These days when we go to a festival, we sell out of everything we take, so we've found people are getting to know the product and the brand."