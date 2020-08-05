Business forced shut as hotel becomes quarantine site

THERE are reports Queensland Health has taken over a Springfield hotel to establish a quarantine centre.

Restaurant owners located at the same site as the Springfield Lakes Hotel have been told they are no longer allowed to access their venue.

Owner of the BLVD restaurant Sirle Adamson said she didn’t receive any formal notification and only found out after the whole building was placed in lockdown and people were already in quarantine.

“We got a notification that the hotel has been signed up as a quarantine hotel for the people who are returning to Queensland,” she said.

“Literally, effective immediately, when we found out we weren’t allowed into our restaurant anymore at all, so we haven’t been able to access our business.”

Police are now on site.

Springfield Lakes Hotel has reportedly been established as a quarantine centre.

Ms Adamson said there had not been any positive COVID cases at her business.

She said the communication around the matter had been ‘appalling’.

“I have tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods in my cold room because I’m holding a big trivia night this Thursday for the local community, and I have no access to that at all, so as a small-business owner, I’ve just lost my business to be honest, overnight without any notice.”

“They’re not even allowing me to take my things or my food or the drinks or crockery or cutlery.

“I think the community should have been informed that it is a possibility, just because this centre is well known, it’s pretty busy, one way in, one way out.”

It’s understood there is a childcare centre located in the vicinity.

The QT has contacted Springfield Lakes Hotel, Queensland Health and Member for Jordan Charis Mullen for comment.