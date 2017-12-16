Business expert reveals top issues for 2017/2018

ELECTRICITY prices, political instability and payroll tax were among the top issues for business owners in 2017.

In an exclusive interview with the Springfield Daily Record, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland revealed what he thought were the most pressing issues for the local business community and what outcomes he expected for 2018.

He said while there were a few top issues that stood out, he wasn't overly positive much would change in terms of improving business concerns into the new year.

"Businesses are to a degree lacking confidence because of our platforms not as stable, so that generates instability to a degree,” Mr Coupland said.

"Neither the Federal or State Governments have really done a phenomenal amount to activate business confidence and neither have stepped in with electricity prices for example which are a killer for small business owners.

"There seems to be more of a focus on residential rather than commercial needs and the recent election held only four weeks out from Christmas probably wasn't the greatest decision retail wise either.

"Depending on what the Government does over the next few months will dictate what will happen over the next year.”

Mr Coupland said outdated State Government payroll tax was also prohibiting business owners from expanding and discouraging job creation.

"The way the payroll tax is set up means it would be crazy for people to keep expanding their business only to be taxed for doing so- it completely defeats the purpose,” Mr Coupland said.

"Once a business employs 20-30 people they have to start paying the tax, so it gives them no incentive to expand because they could be just on the threshold and employing a new person would tip them over the edge.

"The threshold is old and hasn't been adjusted for several years, so there are a lot of things governments need to do to create better space for business as small business owners are the biggest employer of people in this country.”

On a more positive note, Mr Coupland said the State Government had recently extended it's Back to Work Youth Boost program which provided support for employers who hired a long-term unemployed or young unemployed job seeker in the South East Queensland region.

The program has been extended to June 30, 2018 and means employers are eligible to receive up to $20,000 for employing a young person aged between 15 and 24 years for over a period of one year.

He said changes to the Ipswich City Council and its recent election, along with corruption charges against the former Mayor had, in his view, not had a lasting impact on the local business economy and if anything, had improved things.

"Everything has largely gone ahead without a hitch and Andrew Antoniolli has done a great job so far,” Mr Coupland said.

"Any fears held by the business community I would say have already been dispelled and in some ways it's better than before because the lines of communication seem to be a lot more open.”

The proposed new Brisbane Lions training facility, along with the new State member for Jordan and growing its membership were top priorities for the Chamber of Commerce going into 2018.

"The Chamber's goals for next year are to grow our membership base and to replicate the 22 events which were held this year,” Mr Coupland said.

"With regards to the The Lions, that will have a great impact on the local economy just based on the fact that people who ordinarily wouldn't come here will now.

"Some may even come early especially if they're coming from far away like Toowoomba and may elect to stay the night which will have a flow on effect for local restaurants and shopping centres.

"We also hope to engage more with our new State member for Jordan, Charis Mullen, as well as the new Transport Minister and get some answers around why it is going to cost over $40 million dollars for just 650 car spaces at Springfield Central Station.

"We would also like to hold a forum to push for a commitment from the State Government regarding an upgrade to the Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway interchange.”