Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FESTIVAL: Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Rural Aid general manager Wayne Thomson after a donation of $2000 was made to Rural Aid.
FESTIVAL: Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Rural Aid general manager Wayne Thomson after a donation of $2000 was made to Rural Aid. Rob Williams
Environment

Business donates thousands for fuel, food to dry farmers

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Nov 2018 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE generosity of an Ipswich business and its loyal customers will go towards farmers doing it tough in dry conditions.

Indian Mehfil restaurant owner Raj Sharma raised $2000 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale Campaign at Sundays' Diwali festival.

It capped off a few months of fundraising by Mr Sharma for farmers.

"I'm a country boy and I know what farmers go through," he said.

"I can see through the prices as well for the restaurant, we buy the fresh produce - it's getting tougher.

"For a month $1 from every customer who came into the restaurant was donated to the farming appeal."

Rural Aid general manager Wayne Thomson visited the restaurant yesterday to accept the donation.

He said light rain had not given any reprieve from the drought.

"At the moment things are fairly overwhelming," he said.

Mr Thomson thanked the city and Mr Sharma for the donation.

"I think it's a lovely thing a business here in Ipswich cares," he said.

"It's going to give ten families a voucher and they can go to the local supermarket and choose their own food.

"It gives them back a sense of pride as well.

"It gives them food for their vehicle or ten loads of water."

Mr Sharma said he made the donation "to highlight the positive things we do in the community and the positive things the community does."

Related Items

Show More
donation drought farmers indian mehfil ipswich rural aid
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Driver who fled crash 'thought it was a roo'

    premium_icon Driver who fled crash 'thought it was a roo'

    Crime DRIVER Jarrod Gavan Lawlor acted with "callous disregard" by failing to stop at a crash scene and give help to an injured motorbike rider.

    • 9th Nov 2018 5:50 PM
    One person dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

    One person dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

    News A car is on fire and streets have been locked down

    • 9th Nov 2018 4:06 PM
    Inside the city penthouse with roof-top spa, putting green

    premium_icon Inside the city penthouse with roof-top spa, putting green

    Property One of Ipswich's prime real estate locations up for sale

    Council releases health advice on Legionella risk to public

    premium_icon Council releases health advice on Legionella risk to public

    Council News The QT revealed the public was not made aware of health risks

    Local Partners