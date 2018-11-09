Business donates thousands for fuel, food to dry farmers

FESTIVAL: Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Rural Aid general manager Wayne Thomson after a donation of $2000 was made to Rural Aid.

THE generosity of an Ipswich business and its loyal customers will go towards farmers doing it tough in dry conditions.

Indian Mehfil restaurant owner Raj Sharma raised $2000 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale Campaign at Sundays' Diwali festival.

It capped off a few months of fundraising by Mr Sharma for farmers.

"I'm a country boy and I know what farmers go through," he said.

"I can see through the prices as well for the restaurant, we buy the fresh produce - it's getting tougher.

"For a month $1 from every customer who came into the restaurant was donated to the farming appeal."

Rural Aid general manager Wayne Thomson visited the restaurant yesterday to accept the donation.

He said light rain had not given any reprieve from the drought.

"At the moment things are fairly overwhelming," he said.

Mr Thomson thanked the city and Mr Sharma for the donation.

"I think it's a lovely thing a business here in Ipswich cares," he said.

"It's going to give ten families a voucher and they can go to the local supermarket and choose their own food.

"It gives them back a sense of pride as well.

"It gives them food for their vehicle or ten loads of water."

Mr Sharma said he made the donation "to highlight the positive things we do in the community and the positive things the community does."