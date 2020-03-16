Menu
Business doing it tough amid coronavirus

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
16th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
Ballistic Brewery in Springfield was planning a massive music and beer event this Saturday before having to cancel, becoming part of a large group of businesses cancelling events owing to the governments mass gathering ban.

The government’s mass gathering ban was announced last Friday by the Prime Minister at a press conference and since the announcement major events like CMC Rocks have had to postpone for later in the year.

General Manager of Ballistic Brewery Springfield, Wade Curtis said that the event they had to cancel was a music festival featuring different local bands and was part of a bigger beer festival in the southeast called Brewsvegas.

“We were really excited to put this event on and have these great local bands and beer on show for a lot of people around Ipswich and Springfield to come to,” Mr Curtis said.

“Unfortunately, when the government announced the mass gathering ban we had to cancel and we, as a business were quite sad about it.

“However, it is a very important thing to consider – everyone’s health, we were expecting upwards of 1000 people at the event we were going to have on Saturday, so it was necessary to postpone the event.”

Mr Curtis said Ballistic Brewery Springfield would continue to operate despite the slowdown in business because of the coronavirus.

“We seat around about 300 people so we’re still good to operate but we are considerate of the health concerns factor,” Mr Curtis said.

“Our staff won’t be coming in if they don’t feel well.”

Mr Curtis said the business was still encouraging people to visit their business.

“We obviously encourage people to stay at home if they’re ill but if you’re healthy we are open and ready for business.”

Mr Curtis said the business was looking into delivery options for their customers.

“We don’t know how delivery would work but we are looking into it in the meantime our beer is made for takeaway too.”

