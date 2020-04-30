Business community bands together

One of Greater Springfield’s favourite pubs may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn’t stopping them from supporting and promoting other local businesses in the area.

Orion Hotel Springfield has partnered up with the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce to promote local businesses on the hotels big screen.

Orion Hotel Springfield assistant venue manager Sarah Knopke said the initiative was a great way to promote local businesses.

“It’s a great initiative and we can monitor the screen from home, and we promote different businesses every day through the screen,” she said.

“There was no question about taking part, local business is what the chamber is all about and its also what the hotel is about.

“During tough times like this it is actually such an important thing for everyone to band together and to do what they can for each other.”

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce representative Leila Stewart said she encouraged members of the chamber and community to visit Orion Hotel when it opened up again.

“The Orion Hotel has always been a greater supporter of the chamber of commerce,” she said.

“With them being closed I approached Sarah about using the big screen for chamber members businesses that are still open.

“The screen faces out towards the train station so everyone can see it.

“The response from our members has been incredible and everyone has been incredible.

“I would encourage people to support the hotel when it eventually opens up.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave