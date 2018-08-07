Menu
A first-class football stadium at North Ipswich Reserve would help secure events like NRL, A-League and representative football matches.
Council News

Cash for council to champion Ipswich Stadium project

7th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

THE State Government has approved up to $80,000 in grant funding for Ipswich City Council to develop a business case for the Ipswich Football Stadium at North Ipswich Reserve.

"The business case will investigate the development of a major regional outdoor stadium to meet the growth of Ipswich region," Minister Cameron Dick said.

The funding is part of the State's Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program (MIPP).

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden welcomed the move and said it would help council improve its prospects of securing more support for the stadium.

"If successful, this infrastructure would drive economic development and local jobs during construction and beyond, by attracting major sporting events, and boosting local business and tourism opportunities in Ipswich.

"A first-class football stadium would help secure events like NRL, A-League and representative football matches, and would be a great community asset.

"Ipswich is a sports mad city, so if you build it they will come," Mr Madden said.

The MIPP is a $30 million program delivered across two rounds to mature infrastructure projects from promising ideas into solid proposals.

