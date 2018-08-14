Business calendar hots up as awards night approaches

REGULAR FACE: Lauren Antonenko from WOW! Mobility has often appeared at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

REGULAR FACE: Lauren Antonenko from WOW! Mobility has often appeared at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Darren Hallesy

THE region's most highly anticipated event on the business calendar, the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Awards, is already receiving a significant number of nominations.

The 2018 awards are likely to have a solid number of nominations across the various categories.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell said the best businesses will play a part at the awards night.

"The business awards is a black tie event that showcases the cream of local business. The awards are highly prized and are gaining quite a reputation within the business community and across the general public," Mr Bell, said.

"Nominees should take pride in being nominated for this prestigious event. It is a great achievement and demonstrates that the community and their colleagues hold them in high regard."

Last year, the Chamber received more than 450 nominations across the nine categories. This year is shaping up to exceed that number.

"The interest means that the business community values the awards and it shows the pride they have in being in business in Ipswich," he said.

"The Ipswich Business Community continues to grow strongly on the back of continuing strong population and development growth in the region. This past year has seen another year of exceptional performances throughout the community which exceeds state and national averages and these successes big and small should be celebrated and recognised."

"Entries are open to all businesses and individuals within the Ipswich City Council boundaries and you do not have to be a Chamber member to enter.

"The Chamber represents all businesses across the region and we encourage everyone to nominate either yourself or colleagues for these prestigious awards, as we acknowledge and celebrate Ipswich achievements."

The Award Categories are as follows: New Business of the Year Sponsored by Ipswich City Council, Customer Service Award - Sponsored by ICCI, Tourism/Community Event of the Year - Sponsored by Ipswich Turf Club, Community Involvement Award - Sponsored by River 94.9, Young Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by TAFE Queensland, Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Sirromet Wines, Innovation in Business Award -Sponsored by Konica Minolta, Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by The Queensland Times, and Business of the Year - Sponsored by RPQ Pty Ltd

The gala dinner will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on October 20 this year. Tables usually book out quickly.

"Details are kept a close secret, but all will be revealed. It will be a great night of celebration," Mr Bell said.

Nominations close on Friday August 23.

Visit Ipswichchamber.org.au for more information and nominate today.