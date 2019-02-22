'Tradies are saying thanks': CQ construction industry boost

CONFIDENCE RETURNING: CJ Homes sales manager Steven O'Hanlon is pleased to see buyers coming out in support.

CONFIDENCE RETURNING: CJ Homes sales manager Steven O'Hanlon is pleased to see buyers coming out in support. Leighton Smith

CJ HOMES has received an outpouring of public support and buyer interest since coming forward to promote local builders doing the right thing.

The builder's sales manager Steven O'Hanlon spoke out last week saying the local building industry, which drives employment and supports dozens of businesses, was starting to suffer from a lack of trust following the bad publicity generated by the misdeeds of fly-by-night shonky operators and prominent builder collapses.

He said things were looking grim for his business and the tradies they employed, with 17 buyer inquiries leading to a single building contract in January.

A beaming Mr O'Hanlon today said the message had gotten through to the public reassuring them that trustworthy local builders were out there in the community doing the right thing, quoting responsibly, using quality materials and paying their subcontractor and suppliers on time.

"Since it went in the newspaper last Saturday, I started getting messages at five o'clock in the morning from tradies saying thanks. They were thankful because they weren't getting much work, where as now people know that it's not every builder that's not making the payments," Mr O'Hanlon said.

In addition to boosting the confidence of local subbies and suppliers, he said over the past week three indecisive potential buyers were convinced to take the plunge and sign off on contracts to build their houses in Emu Park, Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

