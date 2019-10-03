Business booming for disability support service

HELPING HANDS: Amy Collins was awarded with a Rising Star award for her work supplying disability support services

AN IPSWICH woman is changing the lives of hundreds of people through her local business, providing support to people living with a disability

Amy Collins launched iCare Support Services in August last year after identifying a gap in NDIS services in the area.

"In that time, we have grown from two office staff and five support staff to more than 60 staff altogether,” she said.

"I knew I wanted to be a business owner, it was just trying to find what interests me and what I would be good at.

"Our vision is to ensure that the people we support live a full and meaningful life and are able to participate in the community and all it has to offer.”

Ms Collins said iCare's point of difference is that it tailors its services specifically to the needs of her clients.

"We have a dedicated HR manager who is actually just forever recruiting to their specific needs.”

The service offers help around the home, property maintenance, supported independent living, short term accommodation and employment and training.

It also aims to employ staff who may be long term unemployed, have a disability or face other barriers to employment.

"We strongly believe that the people who are best equipped to work with people living with a disability are those who have lived with a disability or cared for somebody with a disability.

"The experience, compassion and knowledge they can bring to the role are immeasurable.”

One of Ms Collins' workers was struggling to find work after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

"He just wanted to be given a chance. He had been looking for work for maybe two years and no-one was willing to take him on because he was a stage four cancer patient.

"I needed someone to mow lawns.

"So, I hired him and gave him a chance and he grew from working eight hours a week to now full time working as a carpenter, and he is also cancer-free.”

Ms Collins was recently awarded with a rising star award at the Ipswich Women in Business Awards. She said she doesn't plan on slowing things down anytime soon.

"My next project is opening up a cafe run by people with disabilities, teaching them skills, how to prepare food and make coffee and I'm hoping to open that in the next three to six months,” she said.

"Over the next 12 months, we are looking to expand our services to include a wider range of NDIS-funded supports such as home modifications and looking to increase the amount of supported independent living houses we run from two houses to a minimum of four.

Those looking to get involved would have to either have an NDIS plan or be in the process of securing one.

"If they did need help with accessing the NDIS, we're happy to help, we do that as well as a free service.”

You can contact iCare Support Services on 1800 9iCARE or visit icaresupportservices.com.au

