Ipswich City Council has reminded residents wheelie bins are to go out as usual over the Christmas period.
Council News

Business as usual for garbos over Christmas break

Staff writers, qt@qt.com.au
24th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
WHEELIE bin collection services will remain unchanged during the Christmas and New Year period.

Council-owned Ipswich household waste collection services will operate as usual on their regular allocated weekday, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

This means general, recycling and green waste collection trucks will remain on the road when services are needed most.

Residents should place their bins on the kerb as normal before 5am on the collection day.

Council’s recycling and refuse centres at Riverview and Rosewood will only be closed on Christmas Day, with normal operating hours between 8am and 5pm all other days. Download the Ipswich Bin app to your smartphone to keep up to date on the right waste in the right bin and to know when the right day is to put your bin out.

For more on Ipswich Waste Services visit this website.

bin bin day ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

