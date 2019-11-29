Business answers paper’s call for help with Christmas appeal

TEN families will have something extra to smile about this festive season with staff from Springfield’s Big W signing up for this year’s Adopt-A-family appeal.

This is the second year the store has been part of the appeal, agreeing to help buy presents and essential food items for 10 families who might otherwise go without.

Store manager Clinton Cooper said his team were happy to once again support the cause.

Big W Orion is supporting the Adopt-A-Family appeal. Photo: Cordell Richardson

“We signed up to the appeal again because we wanted to help the community,” he said.

“From day one my staff have been supportive of the cause and they want to get involved in buying gifts and food for these families to have on Christmas Day.

“It’s good that a company like us can help to promote the appeal and ensure families that are less fortunate than our own are getting looked after.”

His staff have already donated a number of board games, toys, books and necessary food items for their adopted families.

Mr Cooper said getting involved was easy, and encouraged other businesses in the region to sign up.

“Just get involved. Take the first step and then repeat it next year, maybe with a few extra families,” he said.

“You will come to see it’s a really easy thing to do.”