Actor Ned Beatty has died.
‘Busiest actor in Hollywood’ dead at 83

by Andrew Bucklow
14th Jun 2021 9:39 AM

Actor Ned Beatty, who was once dubbed "the busiest actor in Hollywood", has died aged 83.

He died of natural causes while surrounded by friends and loved ones, according to TMZ.

Beatty appeared in more than 160 films during his career which spanned five decades.

Some of his notable movies include Deliverance, Superman, All The President's Men, Captain America and Network for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

He last appeared on the big screen in 2013 rom-com, Baggage Claim.

Beatty was married four times and had eight children.

Ned Beatty with Jon Voight, Ronny Cox, Bill McKinney and Burt Reynolds in Deliverance.
Ned Beatty with Jon Voight, Ronny Cox, Bill McKinney and Burt Reynolds in Deliverance.

 

 

