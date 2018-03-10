Bushrats back in competition

GOALS: After 15 years off the field, the Dinmore Bushrats have formed an under 11 and under six side for 2018.

GOALS: After 15 years off the field, the Dinmore Bushrats have formed an under 11 and under six side for 2018. Contributed

AFTER 15 years away from competition, the Dinmore Bushrats will this year field two junior teams.

Under the leadership of president Scott Morrison, the reinvigorated 130-year-old club will enter an under 6 and an under 11 side.

A club sign-up day for players in those age groups will be held today from 9am to 10am at the Riverview Community Centre.

"We've been through the ringer,” Mr Morrision said.

"We feel really positive about the club at the moment, we're getting a lot of support.”

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said the council found a training field for the club while they worked to get its historic field at Riverview up and running.

"I look forward to welcoming this club back to the area,” she said. "It has a proud history, and with the support of the local community it will have a bright future.”

"Bushrats are back,” Mr Morrision added.