Bushland search resumes for missing man

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, June 11, 2020, of Mark Wilson who was last seen at a Bannerman Street home around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 9. Police and SES personnel are searching bushland near Ipswich for a man last seen on Tuesday.

A SEARCH has resumed for an Ipswich man who has been missing for two days.

Cordell Richardson

Police say Mark Wilson was last seen at a house on Bannerman St, Riverview about 1.30pm Tuesday.

A search involving police and SES personnel around bushland off Conway Street failed to find any signs of him on Wednesday and resumed at first light Thursday.

Police and family hold concern for Mr Wilson's safety as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as 175cm tall, Aboriginal, of a solid build, with dark brown hair, goatee and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, a hoodie and red board shorts.

Police are appealing for Mr Wilson or anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.