Bushfires still raging across Southern Downs, Lockyer

SEVERAL major bushfires are still raging across the Southern Downs, South Burnett and Lockyer Valley, after a weekend where dozens of fire crews were needed to contain blazes.

As of yesterday afternoon, at least four major bushfires were still active threats to property, the worst of which at Thornton in the Lockyer Valley was declared an emergency by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Residents around Main Camp Rd in the Thornton and Lefthand Branch areas were told to seek shelter, as it was too late to leave.

"Driving now would be extremely dangerous. Follow your bushfire survival plan now," the warning said.

"Your safest option is to identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

Fires were also testing crews at Clumber in the Southern Downs and Laidley Creek in the Lockyer Valley.

The QFES downgraded the warning level for a fire just north of Kingaroy in the South Burnett.

At least one person was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

There were also minor vegetations fires across the region, with most only requiring a few crews to attend.

Toowoomba's only warning was for a minor fire on the saddle of the Toowoomba Range crossing, which was extinguished yesterday afternoon.

Residents have been warned to follow their bushfire management plans, listen for updates through the QFES website and on major radio stations, and follow instructions provided.