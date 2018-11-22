‘Erratic’ bushfire burning in NSW

The fire can be clearly seen north of Newcastle on satellite imagery. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

The fire can be clearly seen north of Newcastle on satellite imagery. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

RESIDENTS near a fast-moving bushfire burning north of Newcastle airport have been warned it's too late to leave.

The blaze is moving quickly along Richardson Road in Campvale, 30 kms from Newcastle, towards Salt Ash. People there are advised to seek shelter immediately and take advice from firefighters on the ground, NSW Rural Fire Service said on Thursday.

The RFS warns the fire, propelled east by 55km/h winds with gusts up to 85km/h, may reach properties around 5pm.

Firefighters were positioning themselves in and around homes in Salt Ash and being assisted by large water bombing aircraft and some helicopters, RFS spokesman Ben Shepherd said.

"We are seeing quite erratic fire behaviour … and there are spot fires developing well ahead of that forefront," Mr Shepherd said.

Residents have been warned to seek shelter.

An emergency warning is also in place for an out-of-control fire near Cessnock. The blaze near Weston has passed Kurri Kurri Hospital but it heading towards homes in Pelaw Main.

Emergency alert telephone warning messages are being sent to homes and mobile phones in that area, RFS said.