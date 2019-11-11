Bushfire warning for Scenic Rim township

A WATCH and Act warning is in place for residents of Rosevale, about 40km south-west of Ipswich.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says there is a bushfire and conditions could get worse today.



As at 6.15am, Monday, a large fire is burning to the south of Baker Road, Kerwitz Road and Kelly and Dwyer Road, Rosevale.

It is travelling in a north-north easterly direction and is expected to impact Baker Road, Kerwitz Road, Kelly and Dwyer Road, Rosevale today.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.



Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



