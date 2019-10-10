Menu
The fire at Lefthand Branch Road has been upgraded advice.
BUSHFIRE WARNING: Lefthand Branch, Thornton and Mulgowie

Navarone Farrell
by
10th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

Bushfire warning level: ADVICE

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire near Lefthand Branch, Thornton, Townson and Mulgowie.　

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 9.45am Thursday 10 October, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Mulgowie Road, Cole Gully Road and Lefthand Branch Road.

Firefighters are monitoring and patrolling this fire which is burning within containment lines. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

.　 　 　 　 Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

.　 　 　 　 If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

.　 　 　 　 If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

.　 　 　 　 Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

.　 　 　 　 If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

.　 　 　 　 Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

.　 　 　 　 Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

.　 　 　 　 Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

.　 　 　 　 Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

.　 　 　 　 Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

.　 　 　 　 Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

.　 　 　 　 Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

.　 　 　 　 Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

.　 　 　 　 Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

.　 　 　 　 For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

.　 　 　 　 For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

