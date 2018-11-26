Menu
Bushfire warning for area south of Ipswich

26th Nov 2018 2:21 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has issued a bushfire warning alert for people and properties in the vicinity of Undullah, south of Ipswich.

"As of 1.20pm, a bushfire is burning in inaccessible country to the east of Mt Elliot Rd," according to the Advice level report.

"Firefighters are currently monitoring the blaze and no properties are under threat at this time.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Residents are advised that they need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property are under threat."

Ipswich Queensland Times

