Bushfire remains under close watch: QFES

FIREFIGHTERS remain at the scene of a large bushfire near Esk that has been burning for more than five days.

The fire near Esk Crows Nest Road and Wells Station Road at Biarra first broke out last Thursday and is burning in inaccessible country.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews continue to conduct back-burning and monitoring.

The fire was still within containment lines and posed no direct threat to properties.

Nearby residents have been advised that the fire could continue to burn for several days, and the area may be affected by large volumes of smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering respiratory problems, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution.

