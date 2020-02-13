Bushfire relief concert going global

The pulling power of Queen and Adam Lambert has fuelled interest from international broadcasters in taking a feed of the Fire Fight Australia concert.

Fire Fight Australia is going global, with Foxtel feeding the broadcast of the historic bushfire relief concert to a potential audience of millions on Sunday.

The Australian network has teamed up with Fox networks in the US, Sky in the UK and TVNZ in New Zealand, vastly boosting the fundraising potential of the star-studded concert.

The pulling power of international guests including Queen and Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Michael Buble and Ronan Keating fuelled interest from international broadcasters in taking a feed of the concert.

Queen and Adam Lambert have donated their stage for Fire Fight Australia. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

The vast global fan bases of homegrown pop stars including Olivia Newton-John, 5 Seconds of Summer and Amy Shark should also bring in viewers and more donations to bolster the recovery effort.

MTV will also be airing music highlights to its channels around the world.

All international broadcasts will encourage viewers to donate via www.firefightaustralia.com

to support those Australians whose lives have been impacted by the worst bushfire season in

living memory.

5 Seconds of Summer and Amy Shark will perform at Fire Fight. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Donations will go to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's Fire Fight Fund.

"Foxtel is proud to work with our international partners to bring this massive entertainment event to the world," said Brian Walsh, Foxtel's executive director of television.

"The extraordinary line-up of performers has strong global fan bases that will embrace this incredible day of music.

"The aim of Fire Fight Australia is to raise much needed funds and support for the many Australians who have been affected by the tragic fires, and this international exposure takes the effort global."

Foxtel will also broadcast a two-hour version of the 10-hour concert on Fox8 on Monday from 8.30pm to further push the fundraising campaign.

The sold-out Fire Fight Australia concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney airs on Fox8, Channel V and the Seven Network from 1pm on Sunday and streams live via Fox GO, Fox Now and 7plus.

You can donate now at firefightaustralia.com