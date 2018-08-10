Bushfire not under control after buring through night

RURAL fire crews will return to Linville in the Brisbane Valley region this morning as a blaze continues to burn through a large area of bushland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the fire was first reported near Sandy Creek Rd and Mt Stanley Rd about 12.30pm Thursday.

Throughout the afternoon 17 crews were called upon to fight the fire, which covered an estimated 200 hectares by late last night.

A QFES spokesman says crews returned 8am this morning, with the fire "still not contained", and back-burning activities set to continue throughout the day.

A Somerset council water tanker has also been called in to assist.

No property damage has been reported so far and there is no direct threat to people in the area, however, residents have been warned to keep a look out for alerts from QFES on the status of the fire.