Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRANTS AVAILABLE: The bushfire at the Paynes family's property 'Kerwee' at Eidsvold East in 2019. Picture: Contributed
GRANTS AVAILABLE: The bushfire at the Paynes family's property 'Kerwee' at Eidsvold East in 2019. Picture: Contributed
News

Bushfire grants now open to communities

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
18th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRANTS of up to $100,000 are now available to help Queensland communities after a horror bushfire season.

The joint initiative by the state and federal government will make $6 million available through two open funding rounds from 2020, to 2022.

This has been created to provide flexible grants to Queensland based non-government organisations, research bodies, industry groups and peak bodies, community groups, and Local Governments in the 23 disaster-affected local government areas.

Areas affected such as the North Burnett will have grants available to assist in implementing projects aimed at driving community recovery, increased fire awareness, and building local resilience.

To allow for a flexible support for recovery initiatives, there will be two staged funding rounds.

Round one, valued at $1.8 million is now open, with funding rolled out from 1 August 2020.

Small grants are valued from $2500 up to $50,000, and large grants valued from $50,001 up to $100,000.

Applications close at 2pm, June 3, find out more here.

bushfire season bushfires qld federal government grants state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

        premium_icon Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

        Crime Somerset cops report one strange crime has disappeared from the radar this year.

        Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        premium_icon Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        News Birthdays, reunions: How we celebrated iso-freedom

        NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

        News Imported beer gets drink driver in trouble

        Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

        premium_icon Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

        News Families flocked to the city’s many restaurants and cafes