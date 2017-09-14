25°
News

Bushfire enters sixth day

Andrew Korner
by

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are back at the scene at a bushfire that has been burning at Maroon since last weekend.

The fire, near Burnett Creek Road, Newman Road and Waterfall Creek Road, fire broke out on Saturday, but has posed no threat to properties in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says crews are monitoring the fire, with conditions expected to change later in the day. 

Maroon residents may be affected by smoke this afternoon. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. 

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Topics:  fire maroon queensland fire and rescue service

Ipswich Queensland Times
Funding relief for our domestic violence survivors

Funding relief for our domestic violence survivors

'About 50% of our clients identify concerns for imminent violence towards either themselves or their children. This line is essential for safety'

More jobs up for grabs

Jobs for Ipswich dinkus

50 jobs in 50 days

Tweeters Country Getaway: where birds soar over the gorge

Tweeters Country Getaway

An ‘outback’ experience but just two hours from Brisbane

Plover attack caught on camera

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: This is the shot David Harris got of a very angry plover.

"I got my camera. They attacked again."

Local Partners