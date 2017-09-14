Bushfire enters sixth day

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are back at the scene at a bushfire that has been burning at Maroon since last weekend.



The fire, near Burnett Creek Road, Newman Road and Waterfall Creek Road, fire broke out on Saturday, but has posed no threat to properties in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says crews are monitoring the fire, with conditions expected to change later in the day.



Maroon residents may be affected by smoke this afternoon. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.



Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.