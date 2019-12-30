Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

Firefighters at the Boonah Showgrounds prepare and plan for another shift fighting fires in the region on Wednesday.

RURAL fire brigades have experienced a surge in interest from the public as parts of the region suffer through the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie said the numbers were well into the hundreds.

“We often seen this after a sustained period of severe bushfire activities, where we get people who want to join and want to make those moves to joining their local brigade,” he said.

“Some of them will find it’s a commitment that they didn’t really understand and therefore aren’t necessarily prepared to make.

“There is a level of training commitment to that, there is the monthly training sessions, the monthly meetings and of course to be on roster and to be on call during the fire danger periods. It does take a lot of personal commitment and does cut into family time and personal space and work time

“Of course, people just can’t join up one day and start fighting fires the next. There’s a lot of training involved in this and gaining experience before we can put them onto the fire line.”

More than 4000 people have visited the Rural Fire Queensland website across the state.

Mr Gillespie said while the numbers were strong, there was always room for more volunteers.

While conditions have started to ease, Mr Gillespie said it was important to remain vigilant.

The local fire ban in the Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions will be lifted at midnight tonight.