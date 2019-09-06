Bushfire conditions to escalate this afternoon

Aratula Rural Fire Brigade 1st Officer Paul Tiffany working on a property on Horan Road in Frazerview on Thursday afternoon.

FIREFIGHTERS across the Ipswich region are keeping a close eye on the weather over the coming hours as they brace for severe bushfire conditions.

North-westerly winds are set to strengthen, while temperatures will also climb into the mid-30s today.

So far there are no major fires in the Ipswich and West Moreton region, however rural crews are on alert as there are fears that any fire that starts could get out of control quickly.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service bushfire safety officer Joe Cullen said conditions were expected to escalate across Ipswich and surrounds from about noon onwards.

"We are going well so far, with only the one major incident down at Sarabah, near Canungra,” he said.

"But as we move into the afternoon we are going to move towards more severe conditions.

"We hope we don't see any new fires start, because if they do they will not only start very easily, but also spread very quickly.

"It may not be a case of our crews trying to fight the fires so much as keeping people safe until our crews are able to contain the threat.”

Rural firefighters are currently monitoring small grass fires at Harm Rd and Jew Rd, Crowley Vale, and Pastoral Court and Drover Crescent, Flagstone.

Neither of the fires is posing a major threat at this stage.

Despite weather conditions easing over the weekend, firefighters will not be able to relax.

Today's conditions will only further dry out the fuel load and extend the risky period for south-east Queensland.

Mr Cullen said firefighters were pleading with residents to adhere to the total fire ban.

"Despite our best efforts the message does not always get out, and people are lighting fires out of ignorance,” he said.

"We are asking people to be aware of the risk over the coming days.”