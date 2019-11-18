Bushfire assistance extended for more Queensland communities

Fires are expected to continue well into next week.

Disaster assistance has been extended to help cover the costs of fighting the fires in the Gold Coast, Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba regions.

In addition, Personal Hardship Assistance grants are now available for fire-impacted residents in the Bundaberg region.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the support was on top of assistance already available as a result of the bushfires.

“This will make sure communities have the resources they need to fight the fires and clean up once they’re put out,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Personal hardship grants are also available to alleviate personal hardship and reconnect essential services in targeted areas of the Bundaberg local government area.

“This gives those worst hit up to $180, to a maximum of $900 for a family.

“These grants are to give dignity to people facing hardship as a result of the fires during the recovery.

“We will continue to support these communities and further assistance will be made available as required.”

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said counter disaster operations assistance had also been extended to the local government areas of the City of Gold Coast, Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba.

“These current ongoing fires are expected to continue well into next week and this bushfire season will continue to be a difficult one,” Minister Crawford said.

“The activation of the DRFA will ensure all fire-impacted communities have the support they need as they fight the fires and carry out the clean-up operations once the fires are out.

“The Commonwealth and Queensland governments continue to work closely to support ongoing recovery efforts and identify where further assistance can be provided to ensure impacted communities have the best possible support.”

For information on Personal Hardship Assistance, contact the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.