Bush fires Queensland: Emergency services tackle blazes

File picture: Warnings of hot and dry conditions have fire crews on high alert this weekend.

QUEENSLAND firefighters are tackling a number of blazes following warnings that a hot and dry weekend are making perfect conditions for bushfires to spring up.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reports that crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Blowers Road, Munna Creek, near Gympie.

"A large number of crews are working in the area to contain the fire and smoke is affecting Bauple Woolooga Road, Blowers Road and Munna Miva Road. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions," the QFES said in a statement.

A grass fire at Ripley, south of Ipswich is also being dealt with but poses no threat to property at this stage, the QFES says.

⚠️ 🔥 Severe Fire Danger today for the Maranoa and Warrego districts. Raised dust has been observed as the trough moves through southern #Queensland. Strong Wind Warnings💨 are current ⛵️ so check the forecast if you’re heading out on the water https://t.co/sBgnfdZXfh pic.twitter.com/UkunIlq3eg — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 31, 2018

Firefighters are bracing for dangerous conditions with very high fire danger ratings expected to impact much of the state, the Sunshine Coast Daily reports.

RIPLEY – grass fire as at 2.25pm Sat 1 Sep



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Ripley Road and Monterea Road, Ripley. Crews are working to contain the... https://t.co/KGXg2Fpfxm — SEQUEST (@SEQUESTQLD) September 1, 2018

A weather system pushing through southwest Queensland is expected to deliver strong winds today, combining with warm temperatures and already dry conditions.

The system is then expected to affect southeast and central Queensland on Saturday before progressing further north on Sunday.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the forecast had firefighters on high alert.

"Our firefighters are well prepared to tackle this weekend's forecast conditions and are ready to respond if needed," Ms Carroll said on Friday.

"However, we still ask that the community be on high alert during this time.

"The smallest spark from power tools or machinery has the potential to start a fire in these conditions and residents should ensure they clear any flammable debris from around their home.

"It is also vital motorists do not throw cigarette butts from vehicles, which could put lives at risk."

If affected by smoke, residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.