Bush fire under control west of New Beith

The smoke as seen from Narelle Dicinoski's New Beith home. Narelle Dicinoski

A LARGE bush fire that started along New Beith Rd is under control for now.

The fire which started around 10.30am on Sunday raged bigger in bushland west of New Beith throughout yesterday, but conditions eased over night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said 24 rural fire fighters worked over night creating fire breaks and back burning to get the fire under control.

"They were back out there today about 6am,” the spokesperson said.

Fire fighters will monitor the fire throughout the day, but expect the smoke to worsen as the temperature rises.

The fire is now burning west of the interstate rail line, but currently is no threat to property.

Residents in the New Beith, Flagstone and Undullah areas are being warned that the fire is causing large amounts of smoke.

On the Goodna Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page an update was posted this morning.

"Please keep out of the area there is a lot of trucks machinery and dangerous trees,” the rural fire brigade posted.

"Let the crews do the job they don't require on lookers causing traffic issues.

"Crews will be working on strengthening containment lines. There is no property under threat.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

"A large amount of smoke is visible in the advice areas of New Beith / Flagstone / Undullah.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

Fire fighters suggest people listen to their local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.