BUSH CANNABIS: Anthony Ford leaves Ipswich Courthouse after he was released to parole when busted with 7kg of marijuana.
Crime

'It looks like rubbish': Slap down for dealer's marijuana

Ross Irby
by
2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
A SURPRISE knock on the door at Anthony Ford's house proved fruitful for police, with officers uncovering 7kg of marijuana.

The marijuana, still with stalks and leaves, was described by his defence barrister Stephen Kissick as "clearly bush cannabis" when Ford faced drug charges in the Ipswich District Court.

Anthony Scott Ford, 30, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying Schedule 1 (methylamphetamine) dangerous drugs; one count of supplying Schedule 2 (marijuana) dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs; and two counts of possession of anything used in the commission of a crime.

Mr Kissick denied there had been any commercial aspect to the offending, saying there had been another person involved.

"It just looks like rubbish," Mr Kissick said - of the marijuana depicted in photos put before the court.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC noted that Ford had a previous a conviction for drug supply.

Police went to Ford's home in January 2016, seizing 7.1kg of marijuana along with clip seal bags and electronic scales.

Judge Horneman-Wren acknowledged the issue of whether there was a commercial aspect to the large quantity.

"You have an appalling criminal history for drug offences since you were 21 Mr Ford," he said.

Ford was sentenced to 15 months' jail and to lesser jail terms to be served concurrently.

He was released to immediate parole, and told that he was now his own jailer if he reoffended.

